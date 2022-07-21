Vinyl Siding Institute Supports Manufacturers’ Sustainability Goals With New Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs)

Trade Association' New EPDs Take Innovative Marketing Approach to Promote Vinyl Siding's Sustainability and Quality Performance

The new EPDs reflect VSI’s commitment to tackling shared industry issues including climate change, carbon footprint and environmental impact.” — Kate Offringa, VSI President & CEO

ALEXANDRIA, VA, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vinyl Siding Institute (VSI), a trade association representing the manufacturers of polymeric siding products in North America, has developed and published three new Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) in support of growing awareness around sustainability, vinyl siding recyclability and to help manufacturers meet sustainability objectives. Industry products with EPDs now include vinyl siding, insulated vinyl siding and polypropylene siding.

An EPD, created in accordance with standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), is a way of quantifying the environmental impact of a product throughout its life cycle. Declarations include data on the environmental impact of raw material acquisition, energy use and efficiency, content of materials and chemical substances, emissions to air, soil and water and waste generation. The value of developing an EPD ranges from promoting transparency to driving business from customers focused on the environment.

“The new EPDs reflect VSI’s commitment to tackling shared industry issues including climate change, carbon footprint and environmental impact,” said Kate Offringa, VSI President & CEO.

The reports start with information about the sustainable advantages of vinyl siding, followed by product images and visually-pleasing graphics to demonstrate vinyl siding’s lower carbon footprint and recyclability, its longevity and materials sustainability. They also feature nationally-recognized programs offering green credits for vinyl siding.

“In a world where standard EPDs often put architects, home builders and even the techiest code officials to sleep, these new EPDs tell the inspiring lifecycle story of the cladding industry’s most sustainable products,” said Matt Dobson, VSI Vice President. “Created for architects and homebuilding professionals by homebuilding professionals, these innovative reports make it easy for key stakeholders to understand why they should incorporate vinyl siding into their building projects.”

To learn more or download the updated EPDs, click here.

About The Vinyl Siding Institute

The Vinyl Siding Institute (VSI), located in Alexandria, VA, is the trade association representing the manufacturers of polymeric siding and trim products in North America. As industry advocates, VSI’s goal is to further the development and growth of the vinyl and polymeric siding industry by helping to develop material, product and performance standards in cooperation with standards-making organizations and code bodies. VSI engages in product stewardship and outreach activities to enhance the image of the industry and its products, and serves as an information resource to remodelers, builders, planners, designers, architects, elected officials, building code officials, distributors, homeowners and other exterior cladding decision-makers on the facts about vinyl siding. For more information, visit www.vinylsiding.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Dunn, Director of Communications

Vinyl Siding Institute (VSI)

ldunn@vinylsiding.org

###