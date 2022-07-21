Navneet Goenka Rushes Help To Thai Orphanages – As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Thailand

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Thailand, Navneet Goenka has rushed food, provisions and drinking water to orphanages in Thailand.

MALAYSIA , July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Feung Fah Orphanage in Thailand is run by the Thai government. Caring for over 300 children with physical disabilities and those needing special care, the orphanage is professionally designed and maintained. It is located on the outskirts of Bangkok in the Pakkred (Nonthaburi) area.

When Navneet Goenka CEO of the Glitzkoin cryptocurrency project, learnt of the activities at Feung Fah – he was sure that help was required. The harsh reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, has not spared the children’s home. A visit in July 2022 revealed that many children, were being treated for the COVID-19 infection within the premises of the orphanage.

Exploring ways in which he could help, the CEO was informed that interaction with the children, could not be accommodated at the current time. Fear of aggravating the COVID-19 infection situation in the orphanage, required that the children be accommodated closer to the residential rooms.

As Navneet Goenka explains, “that Glitzkoin could help this (Feung Fah) and probably other Thai orphanages was never in doubt. Relying on our trusted local contacts in Thailand, we decided to deliver close to a ton of groceries, utility items and drinking water to Feung Fah and other orphanages in the country”.

Thailand has just started opening up after a long period of restrictions, this due to the pandemic. The country continues to bravely try and put its economics in order. The general population hopes to get back to work soon, personal finances at this time are severely stretched. The donation by Glitzkoin would go a long way, in helping needy Thai children.

On Glitzkoin business interests in Thailand, the CEO seemed to have a clearly defined strategy. In his words, “… 2021 and 2022 have been good years for Glitzkoin. The token has been listed on multiple crypto exchanges, investor interest has surged … this can be assessed from the sharp increase in active wallets. We are looking to pick a reputed Thai crypto exchange, this to have the Glitzkoin GTN token listed”.

While stressing on the fact that, this charity donation was been organized on purely humanitarian grounds – Navneet Goenka did mention that, the highly successful DiaEx diamond trading platform, could reach out to Thai diamond merchants in mid-2023. The challenge according to the CEO, “… the process of training support staff in languages other than English, has been taken up. We expect DiaEx to be operational in a few non-English speaking markets in 2023”. DiaEx is a diamond trading platform developed as part of the Glitzkoin project. Supporting B2B and B2C trade in diamonds, the platform designates the Glitzkoin GTN token as the sole mode of payment. Originally slated for a 2022 launch, DiaEx has been operational since October 2021.

Glitzkoin has over the years been conducting, several charity events in India and Malaysia. The July 2022 event in Thailand is the second event supported by Navneet Goenka this year. The CEO revealed similar plans for Vietnam but cautioned that, “… the COVID-19 pandemic is as unpredictable as ever, we will need to keep a close watch on this health crisis … travel and internal movement restrictions, could make a comeback”.