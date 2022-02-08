Navneet Goenka Commences Thai Charity Activity

Navneet Goenka, Glitzkoin CEO and promoter of the GTN cryptocurrency, organizes charity event in Thailand. Targets 50,000 meals to be distributed.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navneet Goenka has organized a series of charity programs in the last few years. The CEO of Glitzkoin that launched the popular GTN cryptocurrency admits that, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down his charity work. Sensing an easing of the global health crisis, the Navneet Goenka has now commenced charity activities in Thailand.

An ambitious project considering that, this would be his first charity project in Thailand. The Glitzkoin CEO has laid out resources to provide, around 50,000 healthy meals to needy Thais. Planning took an added effort as it became necessary, to strictly adhere to Thailand’s strict pandemic induced rules and regulations.

No stranger to such challenges Navneet Goenka mentions that, “… thousands of Thais have lost jobs and have no source of income. Many of these people have their families located in the rural areas of Thailand. Basic requirements like food and shelter are lacking, many of them have no roof above their heads in the city”.

Navneet Goenka adds that the objective of this charity program in Thailand, is to provide a healthy meal to thousands of needy Thais. Determined to reach or even better, the target of 50,000 meals, the CEO is ready to work on extended time frames. Restrictions placed on public gatherings and social distancing requirements, will be strictly followed. As Navneet says, “… the Thai authorities know what’s best for the nation, it is our duty to follow regulations. Following regulations is likely to extend our time frames but, that is fine with us”.

Bringing in a team of local contacts in Thailand, Navneet Goenka is confident that his project will make a difference. He also hopes that it would encourage, other business operators to help the country.

Clarifying that Glitzkoin has no immediate business interest in Thailand, Navneet Goenka admits that the idea of listing the Glitzkoin GTN crypto on Thai crypto exchanges, has been suggested to him by members of the crypto community in Thailand. The CEO responds, “… we will get into business moves later but for now, Glitzkoin will focus on the ongoing charity work in the country”.

Glitzkoin Project And GTN Crypto