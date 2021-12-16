Glitzkoin Bounty 2021, CEO Thanks Investors And Well Wishers

Glitzkoin CEO thanks investors and well wishers, bounty distribution to be completed in December 2021.

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Glitzkoin GTN Bounty 2021 program, ended as per schedule on 15th December 2021. As announced earlier the program ran from 5th to 15th December and did not require, eligible participants to do anything in return. Eligibility was decided based on the level of participation, recorded by well wishers and investors. Diamond traders using the DiaEx diamond trading platform, were also added to the list of eligible participants.

Glitzkoin CEO Navneet Goenka, expressed his satisfaction on the participation level, “… glad to say that the team has gathered all information, related to the bounty eligibility criteria. Eligible participants have been contacted and distribution details explained. We expect the GTN token distribution to be completed by the end of December 2021”.

Regular participants on the Glitzkoin Telegram channel, were pleased with the bounty program. Some of them seemed to be surprised that, they would be required to do absolutely nothing, to receive their bounty Glitzkoin GTN tokens. Takeshi Shinji a GTN investor and Glitzkoin fan, sent a message to the Glitzkoin support team. In his words, “… am pleasantly surprised to learn that, Glitzkoin is rewarding its long time supporters. The Glitzkoin Bounty 2021 program could be setting a trend where, bounty participants would be assessed on their participation and interactions in the past”.

A few financial experts following the Glitzkoin Linkedin channel, communicated their surprise to the support team. They mentioned that, crypto bounty programs were generally conducted at the initial stage of a project. They were surprised to hear of the Glitzkoin Bounty 2021 program, at a time when the GTN token had delivered a 400% ROI.

Glitzkoin Business Development Manager Lila (Hussain) Ruzaini said that, “… The Glitzkoin Bounty 2021 program was all about, expressing our gratitude to supporters and investors. Hundreds of ardent Glitzkoin supporters, believed in us even as we went through some very tough times. We would never have reached this point without their motivation”.

Olga Rosina, the Russian Diamond Expert on the Glitzkoin team was pleased that, DiaEx based diamond traders were included in the Glitzkoin Bounty 2021 program. In her words, “… DiaEx is one of the major features in the Glitzkoin project. We have been amply supported by the diamond community, this from the testing to the actual operational phase. The decision to include DiaEx users in the bounty program was a unanimous one”.