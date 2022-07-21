Enhesa Acquires RegScan
RegScan, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Enhesa, the leading provider of global regulatory and sustainability intelligence.WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegScan, Inc., a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S) professionals, has agreed to be acquired by Enhesa, the leading provider of global regulatory and sustainability intelligence.
RegScan was founded by the late former Congressman Allen Ertel and Larry Myers in 1987 in Williamsport, PA based on the idea of making government more accessible to people and business. They started by putting the U.S. Federal hazardous materials transportation regulations into electronic format. Over time, RegScan grew into an internet company, publishing environmental, health and safety, transportation, and sustainability regulatory compliance and audit content for more than 250 jurisdictions around the world.
After years catering to U.S. based businesses, RegScan successfully expanded its reach to include global companies, making it an attractive acquisition opportunity for Enhesa. RegScan and Enhesa are well-known and respected EHS regulatory content providers in the global market. RegScan has seen most of its success with U.S.-based companies, while Enhesa has traditionally thrived with internationally based businesses. Both companies boast high-quality content across most of the world. Shared clients and partners will ultimately benefit from the unified company, while employees of both firms will have enhanced personal and professional growth opportunities with this larger global platform.
“RegScan has provided world-class service to our clients for over 30 years, and our employees will look to continue that excellence as part of a larger, more global platform,” said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan, Inc. “By combining the collective regulatory content of the two top providers in the market, clients can expect a robust offering to meet their EHS&S compliance needs.”
President and CEO Ned Ertel will step down immediately following the close of this acquisition to pursue other interests. Ned leaves behind a business that has client relationships with several Fortune 500 companies and a solid foundation for future growth.
About RegScan
Based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, RegScan has provided compliance solutions for Health, Safety, and Environmental practitioners at Fortune 1000 companies for over 30 years.
RegScan delivers on-demand global EHS compliance and sustainability solutions. RegScan clients have confidence that they have the most accurate and up-to-date information available to strengthen compliance and sustainability programs around the world. RegScan serves companies and professionals at the national Governments level as well as across industries that include Manufacturing, Transportation and Distribution, Logistics, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, and Aerospace.
