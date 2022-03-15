Submit Release
RegScan ESG Monitor Adds News to Growing Content Collection

New RegScan ESG Monitor content includes news highlights and key ESG trends driving regulation and policy change across the globe.

WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegScan, Inc., a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability professionals, continues to add to its available content for RegScan ESG Monitor clients. In addition to a collection of ESG-related regulatory updates from over 250 jurisdictions, new RegScan ESG Monitor content includes news highlights and key ESG trends driving regulation and policy change across the globe. The service will also include published action items from governing financial institutions, including the SEC, in response to growing investor demand for ESG information.

“For global companies who need to follow ever-changing ESG trends and regulatory developments, being able to stay ahead of the game is becoming more important than ever,” said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan, Inc. “No business wants to be reactive when it comes to sustainability and our clients can expect RegScan to help keep them knowledgeable about what’s to come.”

Using the same technology as RegScan’s popular RegTracker service, ESG Monitor is designed to support EHS&S professionals with sustainability reporting and regulatory challenges – whether the challenge is stakeholder reporting expectations, supporting ESG materiality assessments, or identifying impacts to the environment and local communities where their business operates. Through the RegScan FLEX platform or Environmental Management Information Systems (EMIS) partners, clients who have access to RegScan Sustainability and ESG Monitor can expect regulatory updates and checklists to stay ahead of the latest changes to sustainability-related regulations and RegScan-covered frameworks. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit: https://www.regscan.com/sustainability/

About RegScan

Based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, RegScan has provided compliance solutions for Health, Safety, and Environmental practitioners at Fortune 1000 companies for over 30 years.

RegScan delivers on-demand global EHS compliance and sustainability solutions. RegScan clients have confidence that they have most accurate and up-to-date information available to strengthen compliance and sustainability programs regardless of where in the world they operate. RegScan serves companies and professionals across industries, including Manufacturing, Transportation and Distribution, Logistics, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, and Governments.

