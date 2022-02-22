RegScan and Sphera Announce New Partnership
RegScan EHS Compliance
RegScan is pleased to announce a partnership with Sphera®, a global provider of ESG performance and risk management software, data, and consulting services.WILLIAMSPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegScan, Inc., a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability professionals, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Sphera®, a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data, and consulting services.
Sphera customers will be able to supplement their Sphera North American federal regulatory content with additional international regulatory information available from RegScan databases directly into the appropriate SpheraCloud modules.
“Clients depend on RegScan to have the most accurate and up-to-date EHS&S regulatory information from across the globe,” said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan, Inc. “By partnering with Sphera, our shared clients can expect to effectively track regulatory changes wherever in the world they operate.”
Mike Zamis, Sphera’s chief product officer, added, “As regulatory drivers, compliance requirements and ESG needs continue to evolve, the integration between RegScan and the SpheraCloud ecosystem provides customers with robust content and expertise to help them stay on top of the ever-changing regulatory landscape.”
About RegScan
Based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, RegScan has provided compliance solutions for Health, Safety, and Environmental practitioners at Fortune 1000 companies for over 30 years.
RegScan delivers on-demand global EHS compliance and sustainability solutions. RegScan clients have confidence that they have most accurate and up-to-date information available to strengthen compliance and sustainability programs regardless of where in the world they operate. RegScan serves companies and professionals across industries, including Manufacturing, Transportation and Distribution, Logistics, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, and Governments.
About Sphera
Sphera is the leading provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship. Learn more about Sphera at www.sphera.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.
