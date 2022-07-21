36 hours: A chemical spill is cleaned up, a road is repaved. How WVDOH, WVDEP, law enforcement, and others worked to reopen Interstate 64

After a tractor trailer carrying acetone-based material wrecked on Interstate 64 just west of the Interstate 77 split early in the morning on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) was able to get the road reopened within 36 hours.



WVDOH credits cooperation with its sister agency, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), for the quick turnaround. WVDEP, along with local law enforcement, emergency medical service, fire departments, and contractors with West Virginia Paving, worked alongside WVDOH throughout the night to clean up the chemical spill that damaged the roadway and to repave the road itself, all while maintaining detours. It's an incredible story of West Virginians just being West Virginians and taking care of each other.