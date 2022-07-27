Miami Youth for Christ Awarded $50,000 By The Ocean Reef Community Foundation in Key Largo
Youth for Christ Miami was awarded a $50,000 grant for its work with indigenous leaders by the prestigious Ocean Reef Foundation located in Key Largo, Florida.
Our youth are one of the greatest assets of our community, and they have gifts to offer, desire for growth and potential for development.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Youth for Christ, a 73-year-old Miami-Dade County organization with a distinct history of youth outreach especially in the community’s most underserved areas, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant for its work with indigenous leaders by the prestigious Ocean Reef Community Foundation (ORCF) located in Key Largo, Florida.
— Yurianna Mikolay, Ocean Reef Community Foundation Executive Director
In awarding the grant, ORCF Executive Director, Yurianna Mikolay commented, “We are thrilled to be able to designate these funds to such a deserving and talented group of individuals like the young leadership we see at the Homestead City Life KIX program. We have seen in the past just how important KIX and Miami Youth for Christ have become in the Homestead area, and now in North Miami, particularly over the past 29 years. It is our pleasure to continue to support this outstanding program.”
The Ocean Reef Community Foundation was born of many Ocean Reef Club members’ wishes to maximize the impact of their philanthropic efforts. The efficiency of the foundation’s management has become a source of encouragement for contributions and bequests, according to ORCF’s website.
City-Life KIX serves more than 300 children and youth in three locations of Miami-Dade County: West Homestead/Florida City, Goulds, and North Miami. City Life KIX clubs offer character and spiritual development, homework assistance, sports & arts programs, and life skills development. KIX was founded in 1992 by former elementary school teacher Stacy Morales, who started and developed the program by being a champion advocate for at-risk kids in Homestead.
City Life KIX is just one of five programs operating under the umbrella of Miami Youth for Christ. Their youth center is located at 1088 Mowry Drive in Homestead. The other programs are: Campus Life, Catalyst Hip Hop, Juvenile Justice Outreach, and their online ministry Cloud Life.
One of the pillars of the City Life KIX program is raising indigenous leaders. The objective is to develop young adult and high school indigenous leaders who value and give back to their community. “Our youth are one of the greatest assets of our community, and they have gifts to offer, desire for growth and potential for development. With relational mentorship, students can be equipped as leaders to contribute to their community in the long term,” said Mrs. Morales.
Tia Diaz Balart, executive director of Miami Youth for Christ, commends the Ocean Reef Community Foundation for its long-time commitment to helping at-risk youth, adding “We believe that indigenous leaders are the most important people to encourage and equip. It is our purpose to seek to identify and nurture young leaders who have an obvious calling from God on their lives to minister in their own urban community. We are thrilled with Ocean Reef’s leadership and generosity in providing this $50,000 grant. Ocean Reef has been an exemplary partner of Miami Youth for Christ for many years, and we are extremely grateful for their generous support.”
Youth for Christ Miami serves over 3,000 each year focusing on the most underserved communities in the county. Since 1948, Youth for Christ Miami has been providing free educational and outreach programs that are inclusive and accessible to all children throughout Miami-Dade County. Through its programs, Youth for Christ seeks to provide an environment for positive youth development, thereby enabling these students to reach their full potential in life.
In total, Miami Youth for Christ offers 31 programs per week at 19 different sites throughout Miami-Dade serving over 2,000 students per year. It is also an avid supporter of two sister organizations: Haiti and Ft. Lauderdale Youth for Christ, serving hundreds of youth in those areas. Youth for Christ programs effectively engage children and youth of all ages and all social, religious, cultural, and economic backgrounds.
For more information, go to www.miamiyfc.com or call 305-271-2442. The corporate office is located at 9350 SW 79th Avenue, Miami, Fl. 33156.
