Tears Shed and Hearts Warmed at Youth for Christ Miami's "Be the Story" Event that Attracted over 700 Guests
There is no greater reward than seeing a teen go from despair to elation because of the care and inspiration our outstanding team and volunteers pour into them.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic on April 2nd and 3rd, Miami Youth for Christ's Executive Director Tia Diaz-Balart opened the doors once again to the organization's dedicated donors, corporate sponsors and special guests for a stellar presentation to bring hope to 2,000 underserved youth in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties who are mentored through 32 weekly programs at 19 different sites.
The “star” of the event were transformed teens, who bravely shared heart-wrenching stories of isolation, abandonment, suicidal thoughts and hopelessness, until one of the four programs of Youth for Christ caught their attention through on-campus clubs, after-school programs, juvenile justice and Catalyst(hip hop) programs. Five outstanding teenagers shared stories of their journey, capturing the heart of the audience whose applause and support was a balm to their spirits.
As guests dined, videos of Youth for Christ’s mission were shown on three large screens, with pictures of downtown Miami and local neighborhoods highlighting the images.
Master of Ceremonies Joab Dumornay, head of the North Miami City Life KIX program, excited the audience with his Haitian humor and wit, while Miami Youth for Christ Board Chairwoman Althea Harris brought a remarkable tone to the meeting with her impassioned and heartfelt prayers for our teenagers, asking for Mas, in keeping with the year-long theme of “More” (mas in Spanish).
“I am filled with such joy,” said Mrs. Diaz-Balart, “as I see the powerful ways God is working through Youth for Christ in serving our community’s lost youth. There is truly no greater reward than seeing a teen go from despair to elation because of the care and inspiration our outstanding team and volunteers continually pour into them.”
Since 1948, Youth for Christ Miami has been providing free educational and outreach programs that are inclusive and accessible to all children and youth throughout Miami-Dade County. Through its programs, Youth for Christ seeks to provide an environment for positive youth development, thereby enabling these students to reach their full potential in life. There are four programs under the umbrella of Youth for Christ: Campus Life, Catalyst Hip Hop, Juvenile Justice Outreach, and City Life KIX. It is also an avid supporter of two sister organizations: Haiti and Ft. Lauderdale Youth for Christ, serving hundreds of youth in those areas. Youth for Christ programs effectively engage children and youth of all ages and all social, religious, cultural, and economic backgrounds.
For more information, go to www.miamiyfc.com or call 305-271-2442.
