Tears Shed and Hearts Warmed at Youth for Christ Miami's "Be the Story" Event that Attracted over 700 Guests

Mario and Tia Diaz-Balart with friends at the Youth for Christ Miami Be the Story Event Youth for Christ Miami Chairwoman Althea Harris with one of the student leaders Youth for Christ Miami Be the Story 2022 Event

There is no greater reward than seeing a teen go from despair to elation because of the care and inspiration our outstanding team and volunteers pour into them.

There is truly no greater reward than seeing a teen go from despair to elation because of the care and inspiration our outstanding team and volunteers continually pour into them.” — Tia Diaz-Balart