Miami Youth for Christ Receives A Major Donation from The Keyes Company In Support of Programs that Reach At-Risk Youth
The award helps serve the organizations mission to reach teens in the area with messages of hope and faith that help overcome problems they face in daily life.
Our children are such a cherished part of our community, and they have so many gifts to offer.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Youth for Christ’s Executive Director Tia Diaz-Balart announced that Keyes made a $25,000 donation in support and recognition of at-risk youth in Miami-Dade County. The Keyes Company is headed by CEO Mike Pappas, with Scott Cabrera serving as the Director of Philanthropy.
— Keyes CEO, Mike Pappas
“Our kids today face uncertainty and often hopelessness as they see what is going on around them. The programs we offer are specifically designed to target lost teens. We are extremely grateful to the Keyes Company for their generous donation and their continued leadership in supporting the hurting youth in our community. Over the past eight years, The Keyes Company has been directly responsible for raising nearly $1 million through their generous hosting of our annual Over the Edge events and we couldn’t be more grateful for them.” said Mrs. Diaz-Balart.
“Our children are such a cherished part of our community,” said Mr. Pappas, “and they have so many gifts to offer. With the excellent leadership and mentorship programs at Miami Youth for Christ, we firmly believe in being a core partner to help these deserving youth achieve their full potential.”
Since 1948, Miami Youth for Christ has been providing free educational and outreach programs that are inclusive and accessible to all children and youth throughout Miami-Dade County. Currently serving over 2,000 each year through its programs, Youth for Christ seeks to provide an environment for positive childhood development, thereby enabling these students to reach their full potential in life. The clubs offer character and spiritual development, homework assistance, sports and arts programs, and life skills development. There are five programs under the umbrella of Youth for Christ: Campus Life, Catalyst Hip Hop, Juvenile Justice Outreach, City Life KIX and the newly launched Cloud Life program that meets youth where they spend hours each day - online. It is also an avid supporter of two sister organizations: Haiti and Ft. Lauderdale Youth for Christ, serving hundreds of youth in those areas. Youth for Christ programs effectively engage children and youth of all ages and all social, religious, cultural, and economic backgrounds.
Miami Youth for Christ’s main office is located in Kendall at 9350 SW 79th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33156. The website is www.miamiyfc.com. For more information, or to make a tax-deductible donation, call 305-271-2442.
