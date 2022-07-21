Rutland Barracks // 1st Degree Agg. Domestic, VCOR x9
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4003917
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 07/31/2022 at approximately 0115
INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Mountain National Forrest, Shrewsbury VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release x9
ACCUSED: Andrew Caldwell
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence victims
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 21, 2022, at approximately 0115 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a family fight somewhere in the Green Mountain National Forrest. Investigation revealed the assault occurred near the Swinging Bridge in the Town of Shrewsbury. Troopers discovered that Andrew Caldwell had caused serious pain or injury to a family or household member and in doing so was violating multiple sets of court-ordered conditions of release. Caldwell was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing before being held without bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/21/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.