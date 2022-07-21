Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // 1st Degree Agg. Domestic, VCOR x9

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 22B4003917

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 07/31/2022 at approximately 0115

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Mountain National Forrest, Shrewsbury VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release x9

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Caldwell

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Vermont

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence victims

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 21, 2022, at approximately 0115 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a family fight somewhere in the Green Mountain National Forrest. Investigation revealed the assault occurred near the Swinging Bridge in the Town of Shrewsbury. Troopers discovered that Andrew Caldwell had caused serious pain or injury to a family or household member and in doing so was violating multiple sets of court-ordered conditions of release. Caldwell was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing before being held without bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/21/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

