Softlink IC 2022 American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Conference Wrap Up
Softlink Information Centers (Softlink IC) attended the 2022 AALL conference from 16 – 19 July.
Softlink Information Centers (Softlink IC) attended the 2022 AALL conference from 16 – 19 July. The conference was a great opportunity to show Softlink products, integrated library management system (ILMS) Liberty and research management system, illumin.
— Sarah Thompson, General Manager, Softlink IC
The North American team was onsite and ready to greet eager conference attendees. After two years of Virtual Conferences, they were able to introduce conference attendees to Liberty and illumin in-person at the conference in Denver, Colorado.
About AALL’s 2022 Conference:
The 2022 AALL Annual Meeting & Conference was held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. Themed ‘Advancing Justice for All’, the 115th AALL Annual Meeting included preconference workshops and more than 60 educational programs on topics such as teaching critical and alternative legal research; providing access to justice with remote services; and managing news and information overload.
“This was a fantastic opportunity for Softlink IC to connect with customers and engage with prospects in-person. It was wonderful for our North American team to share our product offering with attendees at AALL,” said Softlink IC General Manager Sarah Thompson.
About Liberty:
Attendees were delighted to discover that Liberty is a modern, cloud-based library management system that has the flexibility to suit their organizations’ needs.
With a clean, contemporary look and a simple menu structure, even the least tech savvy user will be able to quickly and intuitively navigate Liberty to get the results they need. Staff and users can access the fully functional, responsive and easily navigated interface on a range of devices, allowing for easy access on the go.
About illumin:
Conference goers were also eager to know more about how they could manage their organization’s knowledge with illumin. It is the perfect tool for knowledge and research management as it collects, records, quantifies and précis’s queries and answers provided to staff and clients.
illumin features a flexible, customizable request and response management interface and the knowledge base becomes a comprehensive, audited database of easily shareable relevant information.
