Attestiv Helps CarBlip Streamline Auto Buying Experience
Easy-to-use secure validation helps accelerate online vehicles salesBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attestiv, Inc., a leading digital media authenticity provider, has expanded into the online auto industry with its validation capabilities for CarBlip. CarBlip, an on-demand car buying and leasing platform that enables car buyers to purchase or lease any new car virtually, has implemented the Attestiv technology to streamline and add protection across its entire process. CarBlip can now automate and secure its customer verification processes and will soon include condition validation of trade-ins and new vehicles.
With the recent growth of online car sales, Attestiv provides retailers with strengthened customer onboarding and self-service processes through identity and car condition verification. “Our proven self-service technology is a natural fit in the online auto sales arena”, said Nicos Vekiarides, CEO at Attestiv. “Using blockchain and AI technology, we are able to maintain trust and security across all stakeholders while making information gathering simple for the consumer”.
“By integrating the Attestiv technology within our process, we not only protect ourselves but we also improve how we interact with customers by simplifying their experience,” says Chang Lee of CarBlip. “Our customer can simply take a photo of their license, scan the barcode, and take a quick selfie and Attestiv verifies an identity match using AI while capturing the necessary details. This accelerates the sales cycle helping CarBlip maintain and grow relationships with automotive dealers and strengthens our reputation across the industry.”
“We are also able to modernize our concierge onboarding process with Attestiv. With Attestiv’s license verification method, we are looking at a potential 60% reduction in time spent vetting future sales people” added Chang. The integration of the Attestiv technology at CarBlip highlights the company's mission to transform the car buying experience and will improve further with the addition of self-service vehicle condition validation in the near future.
About Attestiv
Attestiv provides a tamper-proof media validation and automation platform for the insurance, financial, automotive, healthcare, and media industries. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media and documents, helping organizations build automated processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Attestiv enables digital transformation with new services, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit https://attestiv.com.
About CarBlip
CarBlip is an on-demand car buying and leasing platform. Through the CarBlip Configurator, customers are able to build their ideal car exactly how they want it. Next, someone from the CarBlip Concierge Team will locate all options that match the customer’s preferences. Each customer is provided with a dedicated concierge who will guide them through the entire process from negotiation to delivery. CarBlip’s goal is to alleviate most, if not all, of the pain points in the car buying process. CarBlip’s B2C platform provides a complete car buying solution including new car purchases, finance solutions, after-market upgrades, insurance, trade-ins, and door-to-door delivery. Visit http://www.carblip.com for more information.
