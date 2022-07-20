Latest NAT records will be provided on Macao Health Code

MACAU, July 20 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that in response to the needs of epidemic prevention and control, and to facilitate the display of the latest nucleic acid test status by residents, the following changes will be made to the Macao Health Code page with effect from 00:00 on 21 July:

To improve the displayed information on the Macao Health Code page, instead of showing the expiration date of negative NAT report for travelling to and from Guangdong Province and Hong Kong right under “Nucleic acid test result”, the updated version of Macao Health Code will have a section named “Nucleic acid test (For border-crossing purpose)”; by clicking “Click here to view the respective expiry dates of travelling to different areas” underneath, relevant information will be provided through a pop-up window;

In addition, a “Nucleic acid test (Not for border-crossing purpose)” section will be added to the Macao Health Code page, which will show the last NAT sampling date and time, and the last report date, time, and result within 7 days; this includes NAT tests conducted in Macao, as well as those conducted in the Mainland China where Macao Health Code conversion is possible.

With the launch of the improved version of the Macao Health Code interface, the enquiry system for NAT sampling records and test result developed during the early rounds of citywide NAT programme will be shut down at the same time. Members of the public can check their NAT sampling records and test results via the Macao Health Code with greater convenience.

It must be pointed out that the time of last sampling is not chronologically related to the time of last report. For example, if a resident had undergone a nucleic acid test and obtained the result yesterday, when he takes another nucleic acid test this morning, his last sampling record would accord with the date and time of the test conducted this morning, and the last report date would be that of the test conducted on the previous day.