Attorney General Ford Honored by National Bar Association with Inaugural Power 50 Award

Carson City, NV – The National Bar Association has announced that Attorney General Aaron D. Ford will be honored with an inaugural Power 50 Award at the Association’s 97th Annual Convention and Exhibits on July 27 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The award is presented to members the legal profession who have practiced for over 15 years and are accomplished in all areas of the legal profession. It is presented for “exemplary careers and selfless commitment to the legal community.”

“To be chosen as a recipient of this award is a great honor,” said AG Ford. “The National Bar Association is the oldest and largest organization of Black legal professionals, and to be honored in this way – by this historic organization – is an accolade of which I am deeply proud.”

The National Bar Association was founded in 1925 in Des Moines, Iowa, by 12 Black founders focused on civil rights and justice. Some of these founders had been denied membership in the American Bar Association. It now represents more than 60,000 members of the legal profession, from law students to judges.

