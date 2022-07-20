Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,188 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Ford Honored by National Bar Association with Inaugural Power 50 Award

Carson City, NV – The National Bar Association has announced that Attorney General Aaron D. Ford will be honored with an inaugural Power 50 Award at the Association’s 97th Annual Convention and Exhibits on July 27 in Memphis, Tennessee.  

The award is presented to members the legal profession who have practiced for over 15 years and are accomplished in all areas of the legal profession. It is presented for “exemplary careers and selfless commitment to the legal community.”

“To be chosen as a recipient of this award is a great honor,” said AG Ford. “The National Bar Association is the oldest and largest organization of Black legal professionals, and to be honored in this way – by this historic organization – is an accolade of which I am deeply proud.”  

The National Bar Association was founded in 1925 in Des Moines, Iowa, by 12 Black founders focused on civil rights and justice. Some of these founders had been denied membership in the American Bar Association. It now represents more than 60,000 members of the legal profession, from law students to judges.

###

You just read:

Attorney General Ford Honored by National Bar Association with Inaugural Power 50 Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.