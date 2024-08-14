Attorney General Ford Announces Online Dashboard Tool for Opioid Litigation Allocations, Fees and Costs

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced a dashboard application has been created that allows a public search through allocations, costs and attorney’s fees associated with the $1.1 billion the Office of the Attorney General has won for the state through opioid litigation.

“I am exceedingly proud of the work my office did to hold accountable those who contributed to the ravages of the opioid epidemic in our state,” said AG Ford. “I know legal settlements can be complicated, but this tool will provide transparency and serve the interest of public trust for the press, activists and Nevada residents. This dashboard functions as an easily searchable database to understand the flow of these mitigating funds.”

In July 2023, AG Ford announced he had brought in over $1.1 billion for the mitigation of the opioid crisis in Nevada to be split between the state and local government entities.

In 2022, the state, along with all Nevada counties and cities that were pursuing active litigation against opioid companies, came to an agreement on the intrastate allocation of funds from opioid-related recoveries.

The One Nevada Agreement on Allocation of Opioid Recoveries provided a framework for how funds from any Nevada opioid-related settlement will be fairly and equitably allocated among the state and various local governmental entities and used to remediate the harms, impact and risks caused by the opioid epidemic in the state.

In early 2021, the Legislature created the Fund for a Resilient Nevada, which directs state opioid recoveries to fund evidence-based programs through the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The dashboard application, which is hosted on the Department of Health and Human Services website, contains information regarding the allocations, fees and costs related to the opioid litigation from both the State and the One Nevada Agreement signatories.

The dashboard application will be expanded in the future to include allocations to other signatories to the One Nevada Agreement, as well as the use of funds by all signatories.

###