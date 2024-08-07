Attorney General Aaron D. Ford Announced Court Victory Against Google for Unlawful Monopoly

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Ford announced a victory in the anti-trust case against Google. As part of a coalition of attorneys general in connection to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, Attorney General Ford sued Google over its anti-competitive practices.

“Every company, no matter its size or influence in the market, must abide by our antitrust laws,” said AG Ford. “These laws are put in place in the best interest of our economy and consumers. Today’s decision goes a step further to expand consumer search experiences and creates a pathway for Google’s competitors to succeed.”

The U.S. District Court for the District of Colombia found that Google violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act in two product markets – general search and services, and general text advertising by maintaining a monopoly through its exclusive distribution agreements with tech giants such as Apple and Samsung.

The court also ruled that Google’s distribution agreements with other tech companies are exclusive and have anticompetitive effects.

In 2023, Nevada joined a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general in suing Google for its anticompetitive conduct with the Google Play Store. An agreement was reached, and Nevada received a settlement for nearly $800,000 in restitution.

