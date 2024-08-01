Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on Appealing the Dismissal of Fake Electors Case to the Nevada Supreme Court

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement about appealing Judge Holthus decision to dismiss the case against the fake electors to the Nevada Supreme Court:

"Yesterday evening Judge Holthus entered orders dismissing the State’s cases against six people who conspired and submitted fake elector certificates falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of Nevada’s electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.”

“My Office has appealed the dismissals to the Nevada Supreme Court. We remain confident in our case and look forward to bringing these individuals to justice and holding them accountable for their actions."

- Attorney General Aaron D. Ford

Read the Notice of Appeal.

