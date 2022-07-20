I-15/Tropicana Interchange Public Meeting July 27

PURPOSE OF THE MEETING: The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) invites you to attend a public information meeting for the I-15/ Tropicana Avenue Interchange Project in Las Vegas, Nevada. This public meeting serves as the opportunity to learn about the project and ask questions prior to construction, slated for late Summer 2022.

PURPOSE OF THE PROJECT: The reconstruction of the I-15/Tropicana Interchange will raise the height of the Tropicana bridge over I-15, lengthen the bridge to accommodate future widening of I-15, and expand Tropicana Avenue from three lanes to four in both directions between Las Vegas Boulevard and Valley View Boulevard. The Project will also realign Dean Martin Drive under the Tropicana roadway to improve traffic flow and build an HOV half-interchange on the south side of Harmon Avenue. Along with easing congestion, the project will improve safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEETING INFORMATION: The public meeting is an open house format from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. on July 27, 2022, held at the Hampton Inn, 4975 S. Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89118. Printouts and displays from the public meeting will be available online at the project website, i15Trop.com.

LIVESTREAM INFORMATION: The formal project presentation will be livestreamed July 27, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. via the NDOT Facebook page (@NevadaDOT). Livestream participants will be given the opportunity to provide comments and ask questions via Facebook.

WHERE YOU COME IN: Members of the public are encouraged to learn more, ask questions, and submit comments about the project over the official comment period (July 27 - Aug. 17). Comments or questions will be received via the in-person and livestreamed meeting, project website, and via email (info@i15trop.com) through Aug. 17, 2022. You may also mail your comments using the contact information below.

CONTACT: Lynnette Russell, P.E., NDOT Project Manager, 4285 Polaris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103

SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION REQUESTS: Reasonable efforts will be made to assist and accommodate persons with disabilities desiring to attend the meeting. Requests for auxiliary aids or services to assist individuals with disabilities or limited English proficiency should be made with as much advance notice as possible to Cassie Mlynarek, NDOT Public Involvement Specialist, at (702) 232-5288 or email at cmlynarek@dot.nv.gov.

Project Details

The I-15 Tropicana Project, previously referred to as the "I-15 / Tropicana Interchange and Harmon High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) Ramp and Hacienda HOV Ramp Project," is a joint effort project sponsored by the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC). The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Clark County Public Works are also key partners in the process providing guidance and review of the study’s work products.

The project includes replacing the existing interchange structures to widen and lengthen the Tropicana Avenue bridge over I-15. Other improvements include the replacement of an existing flyover, addition of HOV ramps, and the separation of through traffic on Dean Martin Drive from the Tropicana Avenue intersection.

Visit the project's dedicated website, www.i15trop.com for the latest information and for up-to-date traffic impacts and frequent asked questions.