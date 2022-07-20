Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the 2300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:34 pm, the suspect and victims were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun, pointed it at the victims and made a threat. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 41 year-old Carl Raphael Johnson III, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

