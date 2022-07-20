Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3300 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 5:30 am, the suspects and victim were travelling in their vehicles at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and fired at the victim, striking their vehicle. The suspects fled the scene.

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). At the time of arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of a firearm and was additionally charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

