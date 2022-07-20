Broadway Road closed both directions between 48th and 52nd streets this weekend (July 22-25)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and be prepared for detours this weekend while Broadway Road in Tempe is closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday, July 22, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 25. At the same time, the eastbound Interstate 10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road and the westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road will be closed. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will remain open. Drivers will not be able to access Broadway Road from 52nd Street and should use University Drive instead.

This weekend's work to realign the intersection of Broadway Road and 52nd Street is occurring in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The intersection is being shifted to the south so workers can make improvements to the north. Following this weekend’s work, drivers will use a temporary traffic signal at this intersection.

Detours

Westbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on Broadway Road who need to access westbound Broadway Road should use northbound Priest Drive to westbound University Drive to southbound State Route 143 to access Broadway Road west of the closure.

Westbound I-10 to westbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on westbound I-10 who need to access westbound Broadway Road should use westbound I-10 to southbound 40th Street to access Broadway Road west of the closure.

Eastbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on eastbound Broadway Road and eastbound I-10 who need to access eastbound Broadway Road should use southbound 48th Street to eastbound Southern Avenue to northbound Priest Drive to access Broadway Road east of the closure.

Westbound I-10 to eastbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on westbound I-10 who need to access eastbound Broadway Road should use northbound SR 143 to eastbound University Drive to southbound Priest Drive to access Broadway Road east of the closure.

###

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.