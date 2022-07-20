Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,157 in the last 365 days.

Judge Rules in BLM/Wild Horse Lawsuit

July 20, 2022

The Utah Attorney General’s Office has achieved a crucial step forward in a significant legal case involving wild horses on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land in our State.

A Washington D.C. District Court judge has granted the State’s Motion to Intervene in Friends of Animals v. BLM. The plaintiffs, Friends of Animals, are claiming that BLM violated federal law in gathering excess wild horses in the west desert, which is the home to thousands of wild horses and other wildlife. The BLM has been struggling to balance the resources (e.g., food and water) between a sharp growth in the wild horse population, as well as our Sage Grouse, Mule Deer and Pronghorn Sheep, which all use the same resources and are struggling to survive.

The State argues that it has an obligation to protect and manage all wildlife in the state, including wildlife on federal land. The Federal Judge agreed by granting the Motion to Intervene, saying the state does have the authority to protect and manage all wildlife in the state, including wildlife on federal land, and that it has standing to intervene on the side of BLM.

The next step will be a hearing for Summary Judgement.

You can find Utah’s Motion to Intervene here and the Reply Memo here. For more information about wild horses in Utah, visit this Utah Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office webpage or this BLM webpage.

Related

You just read:

Judge Rules in BLM/Wild Horse Lawsuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.