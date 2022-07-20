Gorilla Netting Achieves World-Class Safety Standards Through Platinum-Level ABC STEP Program
Gorilla Netting Continues To Enhance Their Target Zero Safety Standards
We never stop learning, and ABC’s STEP program offered us a fresh opportunity to further enhance our standards that align with our core values.”.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gorilla Netting today announced it has achieved Platinum-Level in Associated Builders and Contractor’s STEP Safety Management System. Founded more than three decades ago, STEP has evolved into a world-class safety program that dramatically improves safety performance among construction industry participants, with top-performing Diamond members achieving incident rates 645% safer than the industry average.
— Dolvin Todd, President of Gorilla Netting
“Since day one, Gorilla Netting has operated with a Target Zero Safety Program at the forefront of our fieldwork when installing netting systems, and we’ve continued to build on it as we have ventured into new capabilities of the services we offer to clients,” said Dolvin Todd, President of Gorilla Netting. “We never stop learning, and ABC’s STEP program offered us a refresher opportunity to further enhance our standards that align with our core values.”
Gorilla Netting operates with a Target Zero Safety Program, which incorporates the highest level of safety standards, policies, rules, and beliefs.
We believe High Performance and High Value are demonstrated through the standards set by Gorilla Netting and the consistent management of these standards by all employees. We believe that working safely is a condition of employment, and failure to meet this condition has consequences. Every employee has the right as well as the responsibility to refuse unsafe work if our standards are not upheld. All employees also have a duty to be familiar with the tools provided by Gorilla Netting to maintain a safe work environment. Gorilla Netting’s care for all of its employees drives management to establish the Target Zero Safety Program.
More information on Gorilla Netting’s Target Zero Safety Rules & Key Beliefs can be found here: https://www.gorillanetting.com/target-zero-safety/
STEP participants measure their safety processes and policies on key components through a detailed questionnaire with the goal of implementing or enhancing safety programs that reduce jobsite incidents. [Include information about where the company excelled.]
“Safety is a journey, and that journey is possible because of systems like STEP, which enables ABC member contractors like Gorilla Netting to have safer and more productive jobsites,” said Greg Sizemore, ABC vice president of health, safety, environment and workforce development. “Committing to total human health is essential to ensure the physical and mental health and safety of our workforce, and I commend Gorilla Netting for consistently fulfilling those commitments to raise the bar of safety performance.”
According to ABC’s annual Safety Performance Report, STEP participants, regardless of company size or type of work, can reduce recordable incidents up to 84%, making the best performing companies more than eight times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average. Ratings range from Diamond, the highest, to Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Participant.
To learn more about the STEP program, visit abc.org/step.
Gorilla Netting is an international netting contractor specializing in sports and barrier netting systems for virtually any application. Gorilla Netting serves customers of all types, including public and private companies, county and state municipalities, golf courses, golf driving ranges, baseball fields, colleges and universities, government agencies, and the United States military. Gorilla Netting barrier netting systems help offer increased safety and protection to facilities and their customers, employees, and surrounding properties.
You can learn more about Gorilla Netting by visiting their website: https://www.gorillanetting.com. For more information, contact Dolvin Todd or Ryan Drof at info@gorillanetting.com or +1 (800) 274-1079.
