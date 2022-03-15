Submit Release
University of Florida Commissions Sizable Netted Drone Enclosure

The UF drone enclosure was built on campus property, directly adjacent to the main campus.

The netting system will be used by the US Air Force as part of their Scientific Research efforts.

All netting panels were custom cut and built by Florida-based contractors, Gorilla Netting.

The drone enclosure will be a testing site for emerging UAV technology

We were very happy with the construction process and the professionalism of the team that did the installation. I would highly recommend them to anyone.”
— Warren Dixon, Principle Investigator
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Gorilla Netting was awarded a contract to complete a considerable drone enclosure on the campus of the University of Florida. This netting system will serve as an “Autonomy Park,” funded by The United States Air Force’s, Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR) for a Center of Excellence on Assured Autonomy in Contested Environments. It is located on campus property adjacent to the main campus.

The facility will also host an advanced 5G-enabled enclosed environment for different classes of autonomous air and ground robotic systems.

The project was completed in late September of 2020 by Gorilla Netting, a contractor based in Florida specializing in custom netting solutions. Warren Dixon, Principle Investigator for the project, said: “We were very happy with the construction process and the professionalism of the team that did the installation. I would highly recommend them to anyone.”

The netted drone enclosure system measures 240’L x 60’ W x 30’H (AG) and utilizes #36 1-7/8” treated knotted nylon netting and utility-grade hardware and wire rope. All netting panels are custom cut and built to meet the project’s unique requirements.

Gorilla Netting’s licensed professionals designed and engineered the UF drone enclosure and constructed it to meet and exceed the local building wind codes. This turnkey system includes all netting, hardware, and labor, covered by the company’s 5-year warranty. The system is also suspended by 12 30-foot, custom-made support poles built to withstand the Florida heat and occasional inclement weather.

Gorilla Netting creates and installs unique Netted Drone (UAV) Enclosure Systems. They utilize only the highest-quality and most durable materials to construct their netted drone cages, and each drone enclosure they create is tailored to the specific needs of their client’s facility. Their drone enclosures can be built in almost any location, in any environment, and modified to contain or defend against various technologies.

You can learn more about Gorilla Netting by visiting their website: https://www.gorillanetting.com. For more information, contact Ryan Drof at info@gorillanetting.com or +1 (800) 274-1079.

University of Florida Commissions Sizable Netted Drone Enclosure

