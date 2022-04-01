Elizabeth City State University Orders State-of-the-Art Netted Drone Enclosure
The drone enclosure will be used as a flight test facility for ECSU students and faculty in their Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program.
The on-campus netted drone enclosure will allow students and faculty to test drones safely and efficiently
Gorilla Netting was awarded the contract to install a custom netted drone enclosure system on the Elizabeth City State University campus. The drone enclosure will be used as a flight test facility for ECSU students and faculty in their Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program within the Department of Aviation and Emergency Management at the School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology at Elizabeth City State University.
All netting panels for this project are custom-built to maximize the integrity of the netting system and protection for the drone and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle pilots and spectators.
The Elizabeth City drone netting system measures 250 L x 100’ L x 55’ H and utilizes #36 4” knotted nylon netting and utility-grade hardware and wire rope. Gorilla Netting will design, engineer, and install the netting system to meet local building codes and regulations.
The customized netting panels and hardware are covered by the company’s standard 5-year warranty and utilize 55’ galvanized steel support poles throughout the structure.
Netted Drone (UAV) Enclosure Systems are designed and installed by Gorilla Netting. Gorilla Netting builds its netted drone cages with the highest-quality, most durable materials. Each one is customized to the unique needs of the client’s facilities. Their drone enclosures may be created practically in any environment and can be customized to contain or defend against various technologies.
