AcademicInfluence.com Releases Magnifying the Universe

Zoom from the smallest particles to the largest galaxies with Magnifying the Universe from AcademicInfluence.com, and discover the vast size and scope of the cosmos. Sample screen image from Magnifying the Universe

Journey from the smallest particles to the largest galaxies and beyond in this interactive and educational trip through the known universe

DENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever wonder how big the universe really is?

Now, inquisitive learners of all ages can discover the size and scale of the natural world (and beyond) with Magnifying the Universe® from AcademicInfluence.com:

Magnifying The Universe: Interactive Journey from Particles to Galaxies

Fully interactive, with scaling and clickable objects that reveal details about hundreds of items, Magnifying the Universe lets users roam from the minuscule Planck Length to the vast edge of the known universe. Users take a virtual trip through everything from a quark to a supercluster and see how it all relates in scope and scale.

“Schools, libraries, museums—any organization that wishes to foster curiosity about, and exploration of, the universe around us can benefit from linking to Magnifying the Universe,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. “Best of all, we provide access to this tool on the AcademicInfluence.com site for free, with no strings attached. As academics, professors, data scientists, and educators, our team loves to help learners expand their knowledge and understanding of the world. By making this virtual tool easily accessible to all, we hope to stir a sense of wonder in everyone who explores Magnifying the Universe.”

Each of the hundreds of detailed items in Magnifying the Universe is accompanied by visual representation, a scaled placement against items of similar size, and insightful facts about the item. In this way, users get both a visual scale and textual details to amplify learning. Scale ranges from fractions of a yoctometer up to the diameter of the observable universe at 93 billion light years.

“Which is taller–the Statue of Liberty or the Washington Monument? Is a red blood cell larger or smaller than a skin cell? We not only tell you, we show you in a way that captures the imagination,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. “For added fun, we’ve even stocked Magnifying the Universe with fictional items and game worlds,” says Macosko. “How big is the world of Minecraft? Way bigger than you think. Come check for yourself—and learn some cool stuff in the process!”

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond. Its innovative and proprietary machine-learning technology—the InfluenceRanking Engine—scours the web’s top data repositories to map and measure the academic influence of a school or person. The result is better rankings for a better education. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this advanced technology.