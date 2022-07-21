Caezik Crypto (Arc Manor) Makes History by Releasing the World’s First NFT eBook Collectible
Caezik Crypto uses blockchain technology to issue a numbered, limited edition eBook collection of Robert A. Heinlein’s THE PURSUIT OF THE PANKERAROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arc Manor’s Caezik Crypto and Curate.style are providing a revolutionary first-time opportunity to purchase a limited release NFT (Non-fungible Token) based eBook of renowned author Robert A. Heinlein’s rediscovered and nationally bestselling book The Pursuit of the Pankera. Known as the “dean of science fiction writers,” Heinlein’s work has enthralled fans for decades and his impact in the genre has continued long after his death.
Shahid Mahmud, founder of Caezik Crypto and Arc Manor Publishers, explains the significance of the digital offering, “Being able to take such a treasured and popular book and create the first-ever eBook on the blockchain as a collectible NFT is an honor. I can’t help but feel Heinlein would have wanted this as so much of his work centers on the possibility of future technologies.”
Arc Manor has a long tradition of utilizing the latest technologies and is excited to harness the emerging blockchain technology to bring actual books to the blockchain. While it has long been possible to publish books in digital format, there has never been a way to create collectible eBooks since it is impossible to distinguish a copy from the original. However, since blockchain technology can be used to authenticate original copies, we can use this to create a collectible eBook market—much like the extremely vibrant, multibillion dollar market for paper books.
Caezik Crypto and Curate.style are offering this first-ever NFT collectible eBook version of Robert A. Heinlein’s work with only 500 NFT copies of The Pursuit of the Pankera, each one numbered and unique. Prices start at just $30.00 each. Arc Manor invites you to be a part of this historic opportunity.
For more information on Ceazik Crypto and how to participate in this historic event, please visit:
https://www.caezikcrypto.com/how-to-buy
To view the collection on the actual Curate buying site please visit:
https://web.curate.style/collection/72eb4d4b258ada1531a1bc64
