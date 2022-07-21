US Congresswomen Ms Sheila Jackson Lee endorsed zeroGUNViolence in schools initiative on 'We Must Meet' Platform
India Heritage Foundation had over 4 hours of high quality discussion and non stop video conferencing session using “We Must Meet” platform”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- https://zerogunviolence.org/
— Nanda Bhagi (JSK Nanda) & Dr Hari Eppanapally
zeroGUNViolence in schools initiative across USA which is launched by a group of India heritage Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti MissionSmartRide Lead Foundation Global UN IGO and UN NGO foundations, was endorsed by US Congresswomen Ms Sheila Jackson Lee and 10 other top members of the United States House of Representatives on 19th July 2022 via 'We Must Meet' Video Conferencing Platform .
A group of foundations namely India Heritage Foundation, UN Inter Governmental Organization (IGO) Ahimsa Vishwa Bharathi Peace foundation, WeCareForHumanity Foundation, Lead Foundation Global, MissionSmartRide Foundation, Lincoln Gandhi Mandela Kennedy King Abe Foundation have come together to enable and implement a zeroGUNViolence solution framework by having collaboration with various security partners organizations institutions and qualified veterans at every school and any schools in USA. This group has reached out to 175 members of the United States House of Representatives and 7 US Senators so far, which is lead by US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas) for zeroGUNViolence in schools and their districts. These foundations have confirmed to support members of the United States House of Representatives and Senators ,irrespective of party lines, as this gun violence is a national and global issue.
India Heritage Foundation had over 4 hours of high quality discussion and non stop video conferencing session using “We Must Meet” video conferencing and Webinar platform, hosted by founder of zeroGUNViolence framework Nanda Bhagi (JSK Nanda) and lead moderator Dr Hari Eppanapally Of Lead Foundation Global (Kalam Foundation), where many top members of the United States House of Representatives spoke via recorded message in support of zeroGUNViolence in USA schools and their districts. The list of US House of Representatives who endorsed and provided recorded messages are Mikie Sherrill (US congresswomen from NJ) and Donald Payton Jr (US Congressman from NJ) Mark DeSaulnie (US congressman from CA), Grace Meng (US congresswoman from Queens New York) Salud Carbajal (US congressman from CA).
The ‘We Must Meet‘ video conferencing and Webinar platform’s exceptional quality transmission facilitated all key note speakers ,which included from India H.E Acharya Lokesh Muni ji (Chief Patron) who gave his recommendations on preventing gun violence in US schools/districts and Kalinga Kingdom Prince who joined from Los Angeles ,who has committed to include the zeroGUNViolence theme in their upcoming movie President APJ Kalaam biopic, India Heritage Foundation Monk Nithya Gopala Das (from New Jersey) who have process and techniques on preventive measures, UN IGO Deputy Secretary General H.E Lord Derek Huang who gave his recommendations on policy and advocacy, Proactive Defense of USA executives Nimish & Susan presented their security training program, Technology partner Binary Chemist executives Angie and Alex presented the e-commerce website features and functions along with process and purpose of this site, mental health expert Dr Rohit Tonk MD has given insights on latest tools and devices which can cure the mental illness within 5-10 treatments with 90% efficacy for any patients as approved by stanford, Fortune 500 legal consultant Brian Brown who signed as advisory board member have given his “ALL-IN” support for this initiative, Dr Shobha, News lead anchor Jyothsna from NJ shared their point of view as she was a daughter or police officer.
'We Must Meet ‘ serves as a unique multi purpose Video Conferencing cum Webinar platform which transcends the border of regular video conferencing towards hosting large events like Political Rallies ,Town Halls ,Seminars ,Concerts ,Sports events ,including screening of Hollywood & Bollywood movies !
