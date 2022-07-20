Scarritt Group, Inc. Assists Displaced Ukrainians Amid Russian Invasion
Scarritt Group, Inc. provides lodging and funds for clients’ Ukrainian employees to establish a path for security as the Russian invasion of Ukraine progresses.
This is another example of how Adrienne’s can-do attitude has led Scarritt to be the one to call when a client needs help, no matter where in the world, or the situation.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Ukraine imposed limitations on cash and currency exchange, Scarritt Group, Inc. stepped in to provide support for clients and their Ukrainian employees. Led by Adrienne Williams, founder and CEO of Scarritt Group, the company rallied to go above and beyond for clients despite venturing into unprecedented challenges. Scarritt Group’s sourcing department worked with multiple hotels to establish temporary accommodations in Warsaw, Poland for those who were fleeing the country, particularly women and children. Additionally, a Scarritt Group employee was sent to Warsaw with cash for distribution to those in need. Scarritt Group also facilitated the issuance and use of cash cards, individually preloaded with $500 USD for 43 refugees and their families for immediate use.
— Tony McDonald, Executive Director of Global Quality
About the company: Scarritt Group, Inc. is a global innovative meeting planning and logistics company specializing in clinical meetings. Founded in 1999, Scarritt Group has executed over 9,000 meetings worldwide. Scarritt is committed to providing clients with an unparalleled experience. Scarritt Group’s staff has extensive meeting planning knowledge, hotel industry experience, and access to the best resources and technology worldwide. Scarritt delivers meetings that exceed client expectations while giving attendees a memorable and unique experience.
