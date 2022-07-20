CAYUGA CENTERS COO LORRAINE SÁNCHEZ NAMED SCHNEPS MEDIA POWER WOMAN OF THE BRONX
Cayuga Centers NYC COO Lorraine Sánchez honored by Schneps Media as a 2022 Power Woman of the BronxBRONX, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayuga Centers congratulates its Chief Operating Officer of Mid-Atlantic Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice Services Programs, Lorraine Sánchez, on being honored by Schneps Media as a 2022 Power Woman of the Bronx. The event took place on June 30th at Maestro’s Caterers on Bronxdale and featured special guests, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.
The Power Woman of the Bronx event honors fearless leaders who make the Bronx a thriving place to live, work and do business. Honorees were nominated from all industries, including business, medicine, and non-profit community.
Sánchez has held several positions at Cayuga Centers, supporting its continued growth. She previously served as the EVP of New York City Operations & Community Relations. In her current role as Chief Operating Officer of Mid-Atlantic Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice Services Programs, she oversees the New York City and Delaware programs.
About Schneps Media
Schneps Media has been the leading local media company serving New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Philadelphia for over 35 years. The company is the publisher of a number of publications, including the Bronx Times, Caribbean Life, and amnyMetro.
About Cayuga Centers
Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually.
