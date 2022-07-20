The Beatles "Mic of Unity" From Liverpool Presented to People of Nashville
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like the passing of the Olympic torch, Dr. Shamender Talwar, FRSA, Co-Founder of TUFF.earth, presented the “Mic of Unity” for The Road to Nashville – Liverpool International Song Contest (TRTN-L) to Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman and the Metro City Council via Council Member Jeff Syracuse. The presentation took place at the Nashville Metro City Council meeting on the evening of July 19, held at the Historic Metro Courthouse. The microphone serves as a symbol of hope and unity between the two music centers. This initiative is giving a voice to not only aspiring talent, but also help to those in need of mental health services via TUFF and its global professional affiliates complimentary mental health counseling services.
(L-R) Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, PLA Media’s Pamela Lewis FRSA, TUFF Co-Founder Dr. Shamender Talwar FRSA, SAE Institute of North America’s Sarah Johnson, Metro Council Member (CM) Robert Swope, CM Robert Nash, CM Russ Bradford, CM Jeff Syracuse, & Gina Syracuse
The “Mic of Unity” is a 1961 Reslo Ribbon microphone from Liverpool based Cavern Club representing all the great music legends that have played there, including The Beatles, Queen, The Rolling Stones, The Who, and more. The 1961 microphone also holds importance as The Beatles played their first of 292 gigs onstage at the famed venue in February of 1961, soon catapulting them into global fame.
“This does represent, from our point of view, the future of the next generation of songwriters. So, we are delighted to hand this over to Nashville,” says Director Jon Keats at The Cavern Club.
“I hope I don’t drop it! We’ll make sure we keep it in good, safe condition. We’ll protect it. This is quite an honor,” says Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman.
“It is my honor to deliver and pass the baton as a symbol of history to commemorate Liverpool and Nashville’s vast contribution to music while healing the new global pandemic, mental disease.” says Dr. Shamender Talwar, FRSA.
Council Member Jeff Syracuse was joined by fellow council members Robert Swope, Joy Styles, Russ Bradford and Robert Nash for the official reading of Resolution No. RS 2022-1543.
“Since my tenure in the music industry, I’ve seen musicians struggle with a digital revolution and now the pandemic and its impact on their vitality and mental health is becoming more of an issue. This project highlights how we need to support our working creatives in all aspects of their lives. I am most honored to sponsor this important resolution and support this program,” says Council Member Jeff Syracuse.
To view the full presentation, visit the video below. The segment about the “Mic of Unity” begins at 5:20.
Launched in May (Mental Health Month) via a partnership between the Nashville, TN & Liverpool, UK city councils, the program has already seen over 732 musicians requesting counseling (16% of participating songwriters), accessing pragmatic tools and pro-bono services. Impacting beyond borders, language, race, musical genres, and cultural barriers, this TUFF initiative has received 4,862 songs from 4,385 artists. 23 countries are represented among the participants. 546 contestants are already receiving counseling with another 186 on boarding with providers who best suit their personal counseling needs.
The TRTN-L initiative is now reviewing submissions through August 31 at www.roadtonashville.us. The top ten finalists will perform live before judges in Nashville at the legendary EXIT/IN on John Lennon's birthday Oct. 9, 2022, and the winner will perform at the famed Liverpool Cavern Club.
“As an organization who helps educate so many talented artists, their mental health and wellbeing are at the center of everything we do. We were thrilled to partner with The Road To Nashville because of its mission. Already, the contest has had an impact on artists and creators across the globe, helping them access mental health care and resources. We’re eager to see how far the movement can reach and, of course, also get a chance to hear all the wonderful submissions from the songwriters,” says Sarah Johnson, Director of Marketing at SAE Institute North America.
About TUFF
The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) is a British secular charitable organization working in four continents. TUFF bridges community sectors, organizations and government by rebuilding social integration and global community cohesion. TUFF also empowers youth through participation in sports, music and science. Teaching education in human values, integration acceptance, individual liberty, gender equality, understanding, respect for other cultures, the rule of law and democracy. TUFF was established in 2011 and has the support and acknowledgments of many dignitaries including H.H Pope Francis, H.M the Queen, and President Barack Obama to name a few. The ultimate goal is to share kindness and facilitate the integration and empowerment of those people who do not have a voice, due to numerous challenges and obstacles they face in their daily lives.
