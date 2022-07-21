Dayton REALTORS® launches RE-Target® within Relevate dashboard to help members stay informed, connect with affiliates
Dayton REALTORS® has launched RE-Target® to help raise member engagement with key association messages and affiliate services.
— Carlton Jackson, CEO of Dayton REALTORS®
RE-Target is a new communications channel that enables multiple listing services (MLS) and associations to deliver highly-targeted messages to their key subscriber and member audiences. RE-Target also establishes an advertising program on the Dayton REALTORS®’ Relevate member dashboard for its affiliate members to reach local real estate professionals.
“We’re excited to have a new channel to help keep our members informed about association events, training, resources and valuable offers from our affiliate members,” said Carlton Jackson, CEO of Dayton REALTORS®. “We believe this enhancement to the member dashboard will facilitate more meaningful connections within our real estate ecosystem, while reducing the number of emails our members receive each month.”
“It’s great working with a forward-thinking organization, like Dayton REALTORS®, to pilot RE-Target in the industry-leading Relevate dashboard,” said Warren Dow, GM Real Estate at SavvyCard. “Together, we strategically incorporated RE-Target into the dashboard in a way that will help improve engagement, cultivate industry relationships and generate non-dues revenue with almost no impact on their staff.”
“At Relevate, our top priority is offering an unparalleled user experience,” said Mark Richburg, Relevate CEO. “Our new integration with RE-Target enhances that experience, while providing our clients with a tool that helps them address a number of common association challenges. Combined with our Communication Center, our customers are able to reach their members on every channel: dashboard, email, and texting. We’re looking forward to a successful pilot with Dayton REALTORS® that will lead to RE-Target and its benefits being available to all Relevate client associations.”
About Dayton REALTORS®:
Dayton REALTORS® is a trade association representing over 3,200 REALTOR® and affiliate members in Montgomery, Greene, Darke, Warren, and Preble Counties in Ohio. As members of organized real estate, REALTORS® subscribe to a strict code of ethics and have access to numerous services and programs to enhance their professionalism. Since 1909, Dayton REALTORS® has provided its members with the resources they need to ensure the continued growth and success of real estate practitioners to better serve the consumer.
About Relevate:
Relevate combines the latest advancements in AMS & Dashboard design with decades of real estate industry experience to serve over 550,000 real estate professionals. With solutions for Associations & MLSs plus the industry's most innovative SSO, no one knows as much about Real Estate membership management as we do. Relevate’s Communication Center drives member engagement with automated email and texting services. Come visit us at letsrelevate.com to learn more about our AMS, SSO, and CFO Managed Services.
About SavvyCard®:
SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called “SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When RE-Target™ is combined with SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate & SavvyCard for Affiliates, Associations and MLSs will have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.
