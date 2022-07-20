Narcotics Investigation Unit - Southern Vermont Drug Task Force / Multiple charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22H2000389

STATION: HQ-Narcotics Investigation Unit, Southern Vermont Drug Task Force

CONTACT#: 802-241-5000

DATE/TIME: July 20th, 2022, approximately 0605 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 11 Union Street, Apartment #3, Springfield, VT

FIRST ACCUSED: Shane Tie

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

Violations:

One count of the Sale of Methamphetamine

Two counts of the Sale of Fentanyl

One count of possession of Fentanyl

SECOND ACCUSED: Martine Protas

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

Violations:

One count of the Sale of Methamphetamine

Two counts of the Sale of Fentanyl

One count of possession of Fentanyl

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following a months-long narcotics investigation, the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force executed a search warrant today at a residence on Union Street in Springfield. The warrant resulted in the arrest of Shane Tie, 46 of Springfield for narcotics sales and Martine Protas, 43, of Springfield also for drug sales.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there are possible additional charges forthcoming.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 20th, 2022. 10:00 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A released on citation

BAIL: N/A released on citation

MUG SHOTS: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.