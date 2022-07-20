Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,157 in the last 365 days.

Narcotics Investigation Unit - Southern Vermont Drug Task Force / Multiple charges

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22H2000389

STATION: HQ-Narcotics Investigation Unit, Southern Vermont Drug Task Force                

CONTACT#: 802-241-5000

 

DATE/TIME: July 20th, 2022, approximately 0605 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 11 Union Street, Apartment #3, Springfield, VT

 

FIRST ACCUSED: Shane Tie                                      

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

Violations:

One count of the Sale of Methamphetamine

Two counts of the Sale of Fentanyl

One count of possession of Fentanyl

 

SECOND ACCUSED: Martine Protas                                    

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

Violations:

One count of the Sale of Methamphetamine

Two counts of the Sale of Fentanyl

One count of possession of Fentanyl

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following a months-long narcotics investigation, the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force executed a search warrant today at a residence on Union Street in Springfield. The warrant resulted in the arrest of Shane Tie, 46 of Springfield for narcotics sales and Martine Protas, 43, of Springfield also for drug sales.

 

This is an ongoing investigation, and there are possible additional charges forthcoming. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  September 20th, 2022. 10:00 AM          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A released on citation

BAIL: N/A released on citation

MUG SHOTS: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Narcotics Investigation Unit - Southern Vermont Drug Task Force / Multiple charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.