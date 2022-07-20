Narcotics Investigation Unit - Southern Vermont Drug Task Force / Multiple charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22H2000389
STATION: HQ-Narcotics Investigation Unit, Southern Vermont Drug Task Force
CONTACT#: 802-241-5000
DATE/TIME: July 20th, 2022, approximately 0605 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 11 Union Street, Apartment #3, Springfield, VT
FIRST ACCUSED: Shane Tie
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
Violations:
One count of the Sale of Methamphetamine
Two counts of the Sale of Fentanyl
One count of possession of Fentanyl
SECOND ACCUSED: Martine Protas
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
Violations:
One count of the Sale of Methamphetamine
Two counts of the Sale of Fentanyl
One count of possession of Fentanyl
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Following a months-long narcotics investigation, the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force executed a search warrant today at a residence on Union Street in Springfield. The warrant resulted in the arrest of Shane Tie, 46 of Springfield for narcotics sales and Martine Protas, 43, of Springfield also for drug sales.
This is an ongoing investigation, and there are possible additional charges forthcoming.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 20th, 2022. 10:00 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A released on citation
BAIL: N/A released on citation
MUG SHOTS: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.