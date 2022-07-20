TUFTEX MultiWall Expands Presence in Lowes
TUFTEX Multiwall panels are now available in more than 1000 Lowes stores in US.FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onduline North America is expanding their TUFTEX Multiwall into Lowes stores across the nation. This expansion will encompass 34 regions across the US that will add more than 600 Lowes Home Improvement stores.
TUFTEX MultiWall is the ultra-strong, dependable polycarbonate panel that allows 90% of light rays to pass through while blocking UV rays. Top benefits of these panels: excellent thermal insulation, temperature resistance, high light transmission, environmentally friendly, virtually unbreakable (20x strong than glass), and has a 10-year Limited Warranty.
TUFTEX MultiWall panels are ideal for several applications including greenhouses, office partitions, pool enclosures, window replacements, skylights, canopies, carports, pergolas and sunrooms.
Each panel is 4-ft x 8-ft (48”x96”) and weighs 8.5 pounds. No special tools are required during installation.
“The expansion of multiwall is an exciting time in our partnership with Lowe’s. Offering a twin wall polycarbonate product to customers in the aisle of building materials at Lowe’s provides endless opportunities, such as daylighting, canopies, sunrooms, patios. I am most excited about the future of greenhouse market. The high thermal insulation, durability and UV protection, offers an excellent future of the food supply chain breakdown, by allowing consumers to have a greenhouse in their own backyard,” shared by Jodi Smith, VP of Retail Sales.
Onduline North America brings nearly 45 years of local history, beginning in Virginia in 1976 with its corrugated asphalt panels. The TUFTEX® plastics operations were founded in 1988, moving to Fredericksburg in 1995. Together the products of ONDULINE®, ONDURA®, and TUFTEX® brands provide material for almost any roofing structure and a variety of other projects.
Meghan Moon
Onduline
+1 540-898-7000
marketing@onduline-usa.com