Rob Diggy Morrison Solidifies His Role As A Composer For A Series On BET+

Tri Destined Studios and visionary director Trey Haley brings Rob Diggy Morrison on board to score Season 4 of Carl Weber’s The Family Business on BET+
I am grateful for this opportunity to work on such a dynamic project with the BET+ network. It feels good to be able to highlight my creativity through this powerful series.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an art to creating and composing a well-crafted and memorable score. Chicago native and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Hall of Famer, Rob Morrison AKA, "Rob Diggy", has been scoring films since the early 90’s. Due to his deep-rooted passion for music that developed at an early age, the work he does as a composer is like a creative outlet for him. It brings him joy and satisfaction to know that his abilities help keep the anticipation and momentum alive while a movie or television series is being watched by an audience.
— Rob Diggy
Fast forward to present day, he has now been asked to score one of the most highly-rated television shows on the BET+ network. Diggy says, "I am grateful for the opportunity to work on such a dynamic project with the BET+ network. It feels good to be able to highlight my creativity through this powerful series."
Diggy is no stranger to the big screen and works quite frequently with production teams around the world to produce quality content on a consistent basis. It takes skill and precision to be able to adjust and manipulate the ebb and flow of the type of music that is designed to create an emotive response for the viewer. Anything from joy, excitement, sadness, anger, or love comes to the surface as an audience experiences the sights and sounds of whatever they are watching. Diggy has carefully mastered this art, and credits his success on his ability to plan and prepare. Diggy explained, "Preparation meets opportunity equals blessings. I’m a firm believer in what you put in you get back if you stay focused and ready."
Ready he is, and we hope you are too. Season 4 will be gearing up to start very soon.
About The Family Business:
The series is a ten episode hour long drama about the Duncan's....an upscale family who runs a car dealership by day, but live a dangerous secret life by night. The Duncan's are a tight-knit family and when they come under siege, they will have to stick together, or die. Season 4 of the series will begin on September 1, 2022.
