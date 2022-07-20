Minsait ACS Announces 44th Annual Customer Conference
The 44th Annual Minsait ACS Customer Conference will take place in September with both in-person and virtual opportunities.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global consulting and technology company, Minsait ACS is thrilled to present their 44th Annual Customer Conference this September. This event is exclusively for all Minsait ACS customers, manufacturer representatives, partners, and guests.
Attendees can expect an interactive conference complete with a variety of training sessions, presentations, customer success stories, panel discussions, and networking events.
Customer conference attendees can also anticipate a wide range of keynote speakers including Arun Sehgal, Larry Weaver, Neil Chatterjee, and more. Customers can register for the in-person conference or for the virtual conference depending on their preferences. In-person attendees will also receive access to the virtual conference. The in-person registration includes all training sessions, general sessions, breakout sessions, breakfast, lunch, refreshments at morning and afternoon breaks, and attendance for customers and their guest(s) to any of the three networking receptions and event giveaways.
Minsait ACS’ annual conference will begin in-person on September 18 - 22, 2022 and virtually on September 27 - October 7, 2022. The live and in-person conference will take place in Orlando, Florida at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista - 1751 Hotel Plaza Boulevard Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.
About Minsait ACS
Minsait ACS, an Indra Company, is global consulting and technology experts that strive to provide value-added solutions and services to projects in over 140 countries. With over 40 years of experience in the utility industry, Minsait ACS is proud to bring the broadest set of OT and IT solutions to valued customers. They aspire to leave a positive mark by providing solutions and services that support the entire energy value chain, from intelligent management networks and data to the commercialization of energy and new services. Minsait ACS is a purpose-driven company with a drive to help companies with digital transformation to make an immediate impact on their business operations and processes.
Dalana Morse
Minsait ACS
+1 770-446-8854
acs.marketing@acspower.com