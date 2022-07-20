Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,154 in the last 365 days.

Minsait ACS Announces 44th Annual Customer Conference

The 44th Annual Minsait ACS Customer Conference will take place in September with both in-person and virtual opportunities.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global consulting and technology company, Minsait ACS is thrilled to present their 44th Annual Customer Conference this September. This event is exclusively for all Minsait ACS customers, manufacturer representatives, partners, and guests.

Attendees can expect an interactive conference complete with a variety of training sessions, presentations, customer success stories, panel discussions, and networking events.

Customer conference attendees can also anticipate a wide range of keynote speakers including Arun Sehgal, Larry Weaver, Neil Chatterjee, and more. Customers can register for the in-person conference or for the virtual conference depending on their preferences. In-person attendees will also receive access to the virtual conference. The in-person registration includes all training sessions, general sessions, breakout sessions, breakfast, lunch, refreshments at morning and afternoon breaks, and attendance for customers and their guest(s) to any of the three networking receptions and event giveaways.

Minsait ACS’ annual conference will begin in-person on September 18 - 22, 2022 and virtually on September 27 - October 7, 2022. The live and in-person conference will take place in Orlando, Florida at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista - 1751 Hotel Plaza Boulevard Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.

About Minsait ACS
Minsait ACS, an Indra Company, is global consulting and technology experts that strive to provide value-added solutions and services to projects in over 140 countries. With over 40 years of experience in the utility industry, Minsait ACS is proud to bring the broadest set of OT and IT solutions to valued customers. They aspire to leave a positive mark by providing solutions and services that support the entire energy value chain, from intelligent management networks and data to the commercialization of energy and new services. Minsait ACS is a purpose-driven company with a drive to help companies with digital transformation to make an immediate impact on their business operations and processes.

Dalana Morse
Minsait ACS
+1 770-446-8854
acs.marketing@acspower.com

You just read:

Minsait ACS Announces 44th Annual Customer Conference

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.