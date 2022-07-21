Blu North Challenges Companies to Find Their Technology Tru North
Blu North is a new consulting partner backed by one of the nation’s largest managed IT services providers, 1Path.
Blu North’s methodology helps organizations leverage the disruptive nature of digital transformation, guided by technology.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blu North – a new consulting partner backed by one of the nation’s largest managed IT services providers, 1Path - designs and executes best-in-class strategies that allow organizations to realize exceptional business outcomes from technology. Their proven methodologies provide clients with actionable insights to develop and test break-through capabilities that leverage cloud-based technology, cyber security, productive software, and more.
— Managing Director, Patrick Kinsella
Led by industry veteran Patrick Kinsella, Blu North’s Chief Transformation Officers (CxOs) average 23 years of IT experience between them. Every engagement begins with an evaluation of the businesses and financial sponsors’ goals. From hybrid workplace models to industry compliance audits, CxOs are experienced battle-tested guides with in-depth knowledge.
“We are excited to bring the capabilities of Blu North to not only 1Path clients, but other companies across North America. Blu North’s methodology helps organizations leverage the disruptive nature of digital transformation, guided by technology.” said Patrick Kinsella, Managing Director at Blu North.
Blu North’s offerings extends across technologies to help organizations take a holistic approach to IT maturity, and include:
• IT Leadership & Budgeting
• Governance & Compliance
• Cloud Strategy
• Due Diligence & Transaction Advisory
• Resilience & Cyber Security
• Line of Business Applications, Data & Analytics
Ready to find your technology Tru North? Speak with one of Blu North’s advisors to outline your organization’s needs, goals, and project timeline.
About Blu North
Blu North designs and executes best-in-class strategies that allow organizations to reinvent and realize exceptional business outcomes from technology. Our Fractional CxOs are experienced battle-tested guides with in-depth knowledge, unique ingenuity, and advanced people skills to solve modern technology problems along side of you. We meet you wherever you are, to identify your Technology Tru North and accelerate digital transformation on your journey – www.blunorthconsulting.com
About 1Path
1Path is a true end-to-end technology provider with decades of experience serving healthcare, financial, legal, and manufacturing organizations across the US. The company leads from the frontlines of IT trends. Their cloud-first mindset and zero-day security posture prepare clients for today's realities as well as long-term growth. From fully outsourced managed services, co-managed staff augmentation, strategic consulting, and business process outsourcing, 1Path helps organizations navigate technology with confidence. – www.1Path.com
