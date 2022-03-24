1Path Reaches Elite 150, Recognized on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List
1Path announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named 1Path to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for 2022, reaching the Elite 150.
Our goal has always been to become trusted advisors in the eyes of our clients. That’s why we take a consultative approach to every engagement, and always put our clients’ interests first.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1Path, one of the nation’s leading Managed Services Providers, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named 1Path to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for 2022. Additionally, 1Path reached the Elite 150 level, reserved for the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.
— Luca Jacobellis
Many organizations are still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic. MSPs are not only empowering organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
“I think we owe our success to our client experience,” says Luca Jacobellis, President of 1Path’s Managed Services. “Our clients know they can rely on the same familiar experts, whether they’re calling in for a password reset or reviewing their quarterly IT performance. Our goal has always been to become trusted advisors in the eyes of our clients. That’s why we take a consultative approach to every engagement, and always put our clients’ interests first. Integrity is the first of our company’s core values for a reason, after all, so it’s nice to be recognized by The Channel Company for that tireless commitment.”
“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”
“To all the business leaders out there, never stop evaluating your technology options. From that SQL server migration, to cloud-based phone systems, branded helpdesk support - stop putting off the conversation until next quarter. Work with your internal IT team to take actionable steps forward, and if you need guidance, talk to one of our experts here at 1Path. We can help you manage your technology infrastructure, inside and out.”
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.
