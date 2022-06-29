1Path Ranked on Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers - Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501
Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation
At the end of the day, our people are who got us here. Thank you to every member of team 1Path.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, 1Path has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
1Path has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 16 years, managed service providers (MSPs) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.
MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
Channel Futures is pleased to name 1Path to the 2022 MSP 501.
“We have a client-first approach to technology design and management,” says Luca Jacobellis, President of 1Path’s Managed Services. “We’re helping more organizations finally get around to that cloud migration, reduce their cybersecurity risk, and mature their overall IT infrastructures. But it starts with the client, and every client has specific needs. From industry compliance requirements, to internal processed dependent upon certain hardware or software, at 1Path we want to understand every aspect of your business. That way we become not just IT providers, but true partners.”
This year’s list once again attracted a record number of applicants, making it one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the Channel Futures MSP Summit + Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Sept. 13-16, in Orlando, Florida.
Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and support of hybrid work forces.
“The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Allison Francis, senior news editor for Channel Futures. “The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year’s crop of winners. This is also the fifth consecutive year of application pool growth, making this year’s list one of the best on record.”
So what was responsible for 1Path’s inclusion on this year’s list? When asked, Jacobellis explained: “We’ve invested a lot of time and energy into recruiting and training the top technology talent, so it’s nice to be recognized by Channel Futures for those efforts. At the end of the day, our people are who got us here. Thank you to every member of team 1Path.”
“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2022 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward.”
The complete 2022 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures’ website.
Background
The 2022 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from Feb. 1-April 30, 2022. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.
About
1Path is a true end-to-end technology provider with decades of experience serving healthcare, financial, legal and manufacturing organizations across the U.S. The company leads from the frontlines of IT trends. Their cloud-first mindset and zero-day security posture prepare clients for today's realities as well as long-term growth. From fully outsourced managed services, co-managed staff augmentation, strategic consulting and business process outsourcing, 1Path helps organizations Navigate Technology with Confidence.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem. This community includes technology and communications consultants, integrators, sellers, MSPs, agents, vendors and providers.
Our properties include the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, the MSP 501 Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and Allies of the Channel Council (ACC) and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in ICT sector. Every year, we welcome 14,000+ subscribers to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.
