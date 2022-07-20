Quito Gateway to Ecuador
Discover why your story begins in QuitoQUITO, ECUADOR, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito, situated in an Andean valley at 9,350 feet above sea level at the foot of Pichincha volcano is the departure point for Ecuador’s main tourist destinations. Due to its strategic location and well-developed tourist infrastructure Quito is an ideal place from which to start a trip and a great place to hold both national and international conventions and other events.
Quito has great connectivity, due to its geographic location, multiple US based carriers offer daily flights to Quito from all major US hubs. There are daily flights from both the East and West Coast of the U.S, a short 4- to 6-hour flight from Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Houston.
Quito is two cities in one. The old city, where the architecture has remained unchanged since the end of the colonial period and the new city, which by contrast has no trace of its colonial past, and which has modern office buildings and bustling crowds of businesspeople and places Ecuador into the 21st century.
Quito has a long history dating back to pre-Columbian period when their lands were inhabited by members of the Quitu nation. Quito was founded on December 6, 1534, by the Spanish settlers. Quito city was the first capital of the world to be declared Cultural Patrimony of Humanity by UNESCO in 1978 and was named Cultural Capital of the Americas in 2011.
Quito boasts numerous important historical and architectural sites, including the Metropolitan Cathedral, located in the heart of Independence Plaza, it is one of the city’s most impressive historical and architectural sites.
The Churches of San Francisco, San Agustin, Santo Domingo, El Sagrario, La Merced, Carmen Bajo, San Sebastian, Santa Barbara, and San Blas, to name a few, feature interiors, especially the altars and pulpits, gilded in gold and house innumerable works of religious art. Quito’s Historical Center features steep, narrow, cobblestone streets, Spanish-style architecture, homes with colorful balconies, tiled roofs, and interior patios. It is also home to the Carondelet Palace, the seat of the Central Government.
An even better view of the city and its surroundings will dazzle tourists boarding Quito’s Cable Car that travels up to 13,300 feet. The 10-minute ride departs from the skirts of the Rucu Pichincha where there is an amusement park, shops, restaurants, art, and culture centers. At the end of the line on Cruz Loma, a series of paths and viewing points impress visitors with a spectacular bird’s eye view of surrounding valleys and snow-capped peaks, as far as the oriental mountain chain.
A must for anyone visiting Quito is the Middle of the World, located just 20 minutes outside the capital city, this tourist complex was constructed to mark the equator’s passage through the country.
Besides, in Quito there is Rumicucho, a complex near San Antonio de Pichincha, which contains ruins of pre-Inca origin; and the Pululahua Geobotanical Reserve, a unique volcano with a fertile crater is cultivated by the peoples who inhabit it.
Further to Quito´s vast cultural offerings, the Pichincha province holds even more treasures including the Cayambe-Coca Ecological Reserve which covers an area greater than 988,000 acres and crosses into the provinces of Pichincha, Imbabura, and Sucumbíos. Its main attraction is the snowcapped peak of Cayambe, towering 18,995 feet above sea level, and attracting mountaineering buffs from all over the globe.
The hot springs of Papallacta, which lie at the park’s entrance just two hours from Quito, are another very popular destination. Located about two hours northwest of Quito, Mindo-Nambillo Forest Reserve is the country’s most important nature reserve for bird watching.
Quito is also a place for internationally celebrated cuisine and offers unforgettable experiences, with a variety of accommodation options to please everyone, from top hotel brands for business travelers to exclusive boutique hotels.
Visitors entering Ecuador can enjoy in the capital of the center of the world a heritage and modern city that will lead them to discover why your story begins in Quito.
About Quito Tourism Board (Quito Turismo)
Quito Tourism Board is the institution that facilitates and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meeting industry of the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism system and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to set foot in the northern hemisphere and another in the southern hemisphere. In Quito converge the pre-Hispanic, the colonial, the traditional and the modern. Its historic center was the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Besides to being the cultural and artistic center of the country, it offers exceptional gastronomy and is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes, and the Amazon.
