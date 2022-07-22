Alex Casebeer of Capitol Auto Group Named One of Automotive News’ 40 Under 40
Alex Casebeer of Capitol Subaru, is one of Automotive News’ 40 Under 40. This annual program honors 40 high achievers at new car dealerships under 40 years old.
Alex’s work builds on a family legacy of leadership whose demonstrated results are community improvement”SALEM, OR, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Casebeer of Capitol Subaru, part of Capitol Auto Group, is one of Automotive News’ 40 Under 40. This annual program honors 40 high achievers at new car dealerships under 40 years old.
— Jim Bauer, Salem Health Foundation
Casebeer is a 4th generation dealer at Salem, Oregon’s Capitol Auto Group. The company’s campus comprises Toyota, Chevrolet/Cadillac, a new Subaru dealership and a used car center. Capitol and its team are widely recognized as strong community leaders, receiving multiple recognitions for environmentally friendly practices, an excellent workplace, and involvement in nonprofits. The company recently contributed a historic $340,000 donation to the United Way from employee donations.
Alex Casebeer is actively involved in his community, serving on the Travel Salem Board, Salem Leadership Foundation, Salem Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Boys and Girls Club. He currently is chair of the Salem Health Foundation Board of Directors. Jim Bauer, the foundation’s chief development officer, said, “Alex puts in the time and the energy to be a catalyst for positive change in Salem. As Chair of our Salem Health Foundation Board, Alex has been a champion of improving access to healthcare for our area's most vulnerable citizens. Alex’s work builds on a family legacy of leadership whose demonstrated results are community improvement.”
“The 40 Under 40 program honors dealership employees who display exceptional leadership skills and are top performers,” said Amy Wilson, retail editor of Automotive News. “The men and women on our 11th annual list have demonstrated significant business achievements, and their dealership groups are all the stronger for it.”
Automotive News received nominations from across the U.S. and identified outstanding performers in a large field of high-quality talent at dealerships. This year’s list represents a diverse group of honorees with a broad range of titles and backgrounds. The national publication profiled these bright stars in the July 11, 2022, issue of Automotive News, the leading news source for the global automotive industry.
For complete information about Automotive News’ 40 Under 40, visit www.autonews.com/40under40. Ally, a leading digital financial services company, is the exclusive sponsor of this recognition program.
About Capitol Auto Group: Capitol Auto Group has served the greater Salem area for over 90 years. They feature three dealerships in Salem: Toyota, 783 Auto Group Ave. NE; Subaru, 920 Auto Group AV; and Chevrolet/Cadillac, 2855 Maple Av NE. They also have Capitol Auto Used Car Center, 3235 Cherry Ave. NE; and Capitol Collision Center 2815 Silverton Rd NE. 2021 marked Capitol Toyota’s 50th year in business. Automotive News recognized the company and its individual dealerships multiple times as one of the “Top 100 Companies to Work For” in North America. www.CapitolAuto.com 1-800-888-1391.
Carrie Casebeer
Capitol Auto Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook