Wednesday, July 20

WA tribes to get $50M to restore Puget Sound

Tribes in Western Washington will receive $50 million in federal funding from the infrastructure bill, effectively doubling support for restoration and protection of Puget Sound. The Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday in Sequim that it will give the money over the next five years to the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission, which supports 20 treaty tribes. “For too long, the federal government has failed to live up to its trust and treaty responsibilities — and persistently failed to provide the federal funding needed to invest in the infrastructure our tribal communities need,” said U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, in a statement. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

Demand for tech workers puts emphasis on diversity in higher education

Tech jobs are increasing faster in Washington than in almost any other state. From 2019 to 2021, tech jobs statewide rose 6.6%, the third-highest increase in the U.S. Filling those jobs, however, is a challenge in itself at a time when many employers have a heightened awareness of workplace diversity and inclusion. Female students as well as Black, Indigenous, and Hispanic students remain significantly underrepresented in computer science at the UW, but the department is still outpacing national averages in terms of representation. Continue reading at Puget Sound Business Journal. (Anthony Bolante)

‘It’s time to move forward’: Temporary ordinance could create more housing options

For the next year in Spokane, townhomes, duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes can be built in any residential neighborhood. Spokane City Council passed a temporary zoning ordinance with the goal to get more people housed. “I would love to be able to have a home that they can grow up in and space to possibly run around. I look forward to doing that here,” said Nicole Mills. Mills is a single mom of two and hopes home ownership is a reality for her one day. She currently rents an apartment with her two children. The city’s new zoning ordinance could create more options for people like Mills. Continue reading at KXLY.

