Slide Repair Route 4015 Stringtown Road

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of an alternating single-lane restriction on Route 4015 (Stringtown Road) located between Crouse Road and Route 4012 (Tripp Hill Road) in Morris Township, Greene County. Work will begin on Monday, July 25 and will continue through early-August, weather permitting.

The restriction will be in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

