Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,138 in the last 365 days.

Emergency Pipe Replacement Planned on Route 23 in Lancaster County

07/20/2022

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform an emergency pipe replacement next week on Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) in Lancaster County. The pipe is located between Running Pump Road and Route 741 in East Hempfield Township. 

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, July 25 and be completed by Friday, July 29.


Route 23 will be closed to through traffic just west of Pin Oak Drive during this project. A detour will be in place using Running Pump Road, Noll Drive and Route 741.


An update will be issued if this work extends past the planned completion date.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


You just read:

Emergency Pipe Replacement Planned on Route 23 in Lancaster County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.