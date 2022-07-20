Emergency Pipe Replacement Planned on Route 23 in Lancaster County

07/20/2022

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform an emergency pipe replacement next week on Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) in Lancaster County. The pipe is located between Running Pump Road and Route 741 in East Hempfield Township.



Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, July 25 and be completed by Friday, July 29.







Route 23 will be closed to through traffic just west of Pin Oak Drive during this project. A detour will be in place using Running Pump Road, Noll Drive and Route 741.





An update will be issued if this work extends past the planned completion date.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



