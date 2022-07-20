Houston's Licensed REO Inspection Service Provider
Imperial Pro Inspection LLC now offers a wide range of REO inspection services to help monitor and protect the assets of mortgage companies and private lenders
The commercial sector is in need of a licensed and qualified REO inspection service provider that knows how to provide customer service in the field. That's what Imperial Pro will bring to the table. ”HOUSTON, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REO MORTGAGE INSPECTION SERVICES
The truth is that most large national REO service companies contract unlicensed and unqualified temporary workers to do the work of licensed inspectors and still charge a premium. Imperial Pro Inspection LLC is a local veteran-owned company that provides a level of professionalism, training and customer service that’s unmatched by most national service providers. In fact, Imperial Pro has the best lookin' and informative inspection reports in the inspection industry, and they're confidant that you'll agree.
Imperial Pro Inspection LLC offers a wide range of REO inspection services to help monitor and protect the assets of mortgage companies and private lenders. We work closely with our commercial clients to tailor our services to ensure they are fully informed of the condition of their properties. From occupancy inspections to property condition reports, we are your boots on the ground.
PROPERTY CONDITION REPORTS (PCR)
Imperial Pro Inspection provides property condition reports for both residential and commercial properties. Property condition reports can be tailored to meet a variety of situations. We will provide documentation, photos and commentary to the condition of the interior, exterior or even the surrounding neighborhood. We can provide a three or four tier property condition evaluation statement for all major systems so that there is a better understanding of the current property condition.
AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES
Lending institutions and other commercial clients need aerial photography services for a variety of reasons. We can package robust aerial photos into property condition inspections or provide stand-alone aerial photography services for your documentation and observational needs.
OCCUPANCY INSPECTIONS
The occupancy inspection is primarily an exterior inspection used to determine the occupancy status of the property. We can provide documentation, photos and commentary on the exterior condition, including if it is vacant or occupied.
DOOR KNOCK INSPECTIONS
The door knock inspection is used to verify the party occupying the property. These inspections are typically used as a multiple attempt inspection, taking place on different days and times, but can always be tailored to meet specific needs.
BANKRUPTCY INSPECTIONS
Bankruptcy inspections are typically an exterior, no contact, drive-by inspection that is used to document the property condition.
POST DISASTER INSPECTIONS
Houston is no stranger to disasters. Post disaster inspections provide a necessary layer of protection for lenders and help lenders better estimate repair costs. They are used to assess and document property condition and damages after a disaster, which can include damage to the inside and outside of the home.
LOSS DRAFT INSPECTIONS
Loss draft inspections are used to verify repairs being performed, from progress to completion, against an insurance scope to determine the release of insurance funding to the borrower.
Need a REO inspection services? Contact us and we’ll get to work!
Imperial Pro Inspection LLC was awarded the Best of Porch Award for 2020. These winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include outstanding customer reviews, both on Porch and around the web, as well as a track record of consistently high response rates to customer requests. Additional Award requirements include quality credentials (being licensed, bonded and insured where required) and having few or zero unresolved customer complaints.
Imperial Pro Inspection is licensed by the Texas Real Estate Commission and performs hundreds of home inspections annually. Imperial Pro proudly provides new construction phases, foundation evaluations and complete residential inspections for the entire greater Houston area.
Neil Arnold
Imperial Pro Inspection LLC
+1 281-715-9755
