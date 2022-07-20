A Place Called Home Hosts Annual Back to School Distribution Event in South Central Los Angeles Open To The Community
APCH partners with Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, Herbalife Nutrition, and LA Galaxy, for Back to School event supporting South Central students.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place Called Home provides South Central students with brand new backpacks and school supplies in partnership with Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, Herbalife Nutrition, LA Galaxy, and other community partners.
WHAT: A Place Called Home (APCH), a nonprofit youth development and community center providing free, enriching programs in the arts, education, and health and wellness for South Central youth and their families, is partnering with Signature Estate and Investment Advisors (SEIA), Herbalife Nutrition, and LA Galaxy and its players for its annual Back to School event. School supplies include pencils, crayons, rulers, notebooks, calculators, and pens. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.
WHO:
Interviews available:
- Gilbert Radillo, A Place Called Home
- Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, LA Galaxy, Striker
- Students and their families
WHEN: Friday, July 22, 2022
Confirmed media welcome on campus to capture the following:
3 :00 – 4:00 PM: APCH Member supply distribution with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (APCH Main Campus)
4:30 – 6:00 PM: Volunteer preparation for community distribution (APCH Bridge Campus)
6:00 PM: Community distribution begins (APCH Bridge Campus)
*All media must wear PPE, maintain social distancing protocols and submit to a check-in process upon entering APCH’s campus.
WHERE: A Place Called Home’s Main and Bridge Campuses
Main Campus: 2830 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011
Bridge Campus: 2901 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011
About A Place Called Home
A Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven arts, education, and wellness programs for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling, and purposeful lives. Since its founding in 1993, APCH has directly served more than 20,000 youth members through its core school day, after-school, and summer programming, and over 150,000
residents through family and supportive services, including food, clothing, and holiday toy distributions, counseling, voter education, and community organizing. For more information, visit apch.org.
Media Contact:
Maggie Stillman, APCH Communications
e: mstillman@apch.org | c: (323) 347-4431
Maggie Stillman
A Place Called Home
+1 323-347-4431
