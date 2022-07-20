Submit Release
I-515 (U.S. 95)/Charleston Project to Start August 1

Las Vegas, NEV – As the I-515 (U.S. 95) Viaduct Rehabilitation Project winds down, another Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) project will break ground August 1, 2022 on the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project in east Las Vegas.  The project aims to reduce crashes and reduce travel time around the Charleston Curve.  Another goal is to improve mobility on Charleston Blvd at I-515.  The project will widen I-515 by adding an auxiliary lane in each direction between Charleston and Eastern.  It will also add additional turn lanes at the Charleston interchange and improve sidewalks and lighting for pedestrian safety. 

Construction is anticipated to last into the Spring of 2024.  The traffic management plan calls for crews to maintain 3 lanes of I-515 in each direction during the day and additional lane restrictions overnight.  There will be intermittent closures of Charleston ramps, as well as Stewart Ave, Mojave Rd, and Pecos Rd.  Pedestrian access will be always provided and access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

A 24/7 virtual public meeting will be available through August 1 for drivers and neighbors to learn more about the project.  Users can receive a project overview, details on scheduling and traffic impacts, and go over detailed maps and graphics. 

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

