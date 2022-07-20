Local Small Business Car Rental Company Adds C8 Corvette to Their Growing Fleet

Rent This 2022 Corvette in Denver Rent This 2022 Corvette in Denver LP Transportation LLC

With a fleet of SUVs and other AWD vehicles, LP Transportation take a hard turn and purchases a 2022 Chevy Corvette Convertible to offer for rent.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.P. Transportation today announced they now offer a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 for rent by the hour and day. The Denver rental car company is historically known for their SUV rentals at Denver airport.

“Corvette is an American classic. The new C8 is the first center mounted engine in an American sports car and you can feel the difference.” said CEO, Marcus Hansen. “We have been toying with the idea of offering a sports car to travelers in Colorado. Once I drove this machine, it was an easy decision. The people are going to love it.”

2022 Corvette Key Features.

Once touch convertible top

490 Horsepower

Fully Loaded 3LT Trim Level

Z-Mode for those who like it fast and loud.

Our convertible Corvette rental is available now from Denver International Airport and from a location in Longmont. Guest may also choose to have the car delivered to them for a fee. The pricing to rent this Corvette is starting at $299/4 hours. For more information visit www.denvercarrentals.net.

About L.P Transportation: Formed by an avid traveler, LP Transportation is here to service luxury travelers who value their time and ease of travel. Purchasing new SUVs and offering a higher level of service is what we are known for. Book a new Escalade or even our new Chevy Corvette. LP Transportation offers everything a luxury traveler needs to make the most of their Colorado experience.

Checkout The New Corvette Rental in Denver